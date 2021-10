Jared Millbrandt is a Criminal Defense Attorney and Public Defender, State of Connecticut. He earned a JD, Western New England University School of Law and a BA, History, Nazareth College.

Jared is a member of the Orange Soccer Association and the Orange Democratic Town Committee serving as its Nominating Committee chair.

Jared is married with two children. His oldest just began at Mary L. Tracy and he looks forward to being able to serve the town as a Board of Education member.