January Events at Temple Emanuel of Greater New Haven

January is a busy and exciting month at Temple Emanuel.

Sunday Morning Conversation With Rabbi Dr. Michael Shire

January 5, 10:00-10:40 am – Bringing it all Home: Applying Jewish Wisdom!

How can we help families live fulfilling, meaningful, responsible lives through the lens of applied Jewish wisdom? How can our synagogue community and sacred work with children and parents offer a home of quality, character and wholeness?

Come have a conversation with Rabbi Dr. Michael Shire, Dean of the Graduate School of Jewish Education at Hebrew College in Boston and parent of two children, about the new wave in Jewish living and learning. Free and open to the community. RSVP: office@tegnh.org .

Artist-In-Residence Weekend With Noah Diamondstein

January 10, 7:30 PM – Shabbat Service

Saturday, January 11, 7:00 PM – Havdalah and Concert with the Temple Emanuel Band

Noah Diamondstein, an artist, multi-instrumentalist, song leader and rabbinical student at Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion, lives in Los Angeles, California. He is currently the manager of Jewish engagement and advocacy at the Jewish Center for Justice. Through his music, Diamondstein searches for new ways to inspire people to think and feel deeply about life and how Jewish traditions, stories and thoughts can imbue it with meaning. Come hear the music from his new album, Ashira L’Adonai.

The concert is FREE and open to the public, but advance registration is required for security purposes www.tegnh.org.

Annual Interfaith Martin Luther King, Jr. Shabbat Service at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden

January 17, 7:00-8:30 PM

Members of the TE community will participate in this inspiring, music-filled service. This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Keith Kahn-Harris, author of Strange Hate: Antisemitism, Racism and the Limits of Diversity. The service is FREE and open to the community. Faith leaders from the Jewish, Christian, Catholic, Muslim, Bahai and Unitarian traditions will help lead the service. Go to www.cmihamden.org for more information.

Tot Shabbat at Temple Emanuel

January 24, 5:30 PM

Come celebrate Shabbat with Rabbi Michael in the beautiful TE sanctuary with songs and stories! Perfect for children under 5 and their families. Members and non-members welcome! The Tot Shabbat service will be followed by a Shabbat dinner, allowing congregants of all ages to interact and enjoy the meal! We will have some teens to help out during dinner, allowing parents a chance to get to know more adults at TE. Please register for dinner at www.tegnh.org.

Kol Shira: A Celebration of Jewish Music with the Next Generation at The Towers, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven

January 26, 10:00-11:30 AM

Religious school students and teachers, rabbis, cantors, cantorial soloists and instrumentalists from seven area synagogues will come together for a morning of singing in celebration of the power of Jewish music. This annual concert is dedicated to the memory of the music and legacy of Debbie Friedman, z”l, a Jewish musician who died in 2011. In addition to several iconic songs by Friedman, traditional tunes and songs by two generations of musicians who were influenced and inspired by her ability to bring a woman’s voice and perspective into late 20th century Jewish music, and to write accessible songs combining liturgy and social commentary, will be performed. Please bring your friends and your voices and RSVP to the Towers if you plan to attend, www.towerone.org.

For more information about these events and all other events and services at TE, please go to the Temple Emanuel website, www.tegnh.org, or call the temple office at 203-397-3000.