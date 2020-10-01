James Maroney Earns Independent Party Endorsement

James Maroney, candidate for the 14th state Senate District has earned the endorsement of Connecticut’s Independent Party for the 2020 election. “I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the Independent Party for a second time for the 14th state Senate district,” said Maroney. “I was honored two years ago to receive the endorsement and I have worked hard to justify that trust and to be an Independent voice for our community. I pledge to continue to work hard to represent the needs of our community, above partisan politics, in Hartford as your state Senator.”

James Maroney was first elected to represent the 14th District in 2018. Before being elected to the Senate, he was a State Representative for the 119th District from 2012-2014, where he served on the Higher Education Committee. Prior to politics, Maroney was a past president and founding member of the Milford Education Foundation and also served on the Milford Board of Education. Maroney founded First Choice College Placement in January of 1999, which aims to make young people’s higher education dreams come to fruition. First Choice College Placement also makes community service a priority and offers a number of educational seminars, donates to scholarships, and makes practice SAT and ACT tests available to the community.

Maroney is running for a second term to represent the 14th District in the State Senate including the towns of Milford, Orange, West Haven and Woodbridge.