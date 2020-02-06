Jacqueline F. Barbara Joins Cohen And Wolf, P.C.

Cohen and Wolf, P.C., a full-service law firm with four offices in Fairfield and New Haven counties, is pleased to announce that Jacqueline F. Barbara has become Of Counsel to the firm.

Ms. Barbara joins the firm’s Family Law Group and will practice in the firm’s Bridgeport office. Prior to joining Cohen and Wolf, Ms. Barbara was a partner in a boutique law firm for over 25 years serving Fairfield and New Haven counties. Her practice focuses on matrimonial law and includes litigation as well as mediation. In addition to her private practice, Ms. Barbara serves as a special master appointed by the Superior Court to mediate divorce disputes and she is often appointed as a Guardian Ad Litem or Attorney for Minor Children in cases concerning custody and visitation. “Jacqueline’s experience as a seasoned matrimonial lawyer will be a terrific complement to our Family Law and Litigation Groups,” stated David A. Ball, Cohen and Wolf’s managing partner. “We are delighted to welcome her to our firm.”

Ms. Barbara is a member of the Connecticut, New York, American and Milford Bar Associations. She is admitted to practice in Connecticut, New York, New York Appellate Division, U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. District Court and the U.S. Tax Court. She received her J.D. from Quinnipiac University School of Law, and holds a B.A., cum laude, in Political Science and Economics from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

The firm began in 1951 with two lawyers, Herbert L. Cohen and Austin K. Wolf, working from a single office in Bridgeport. Since then, the firm has expanded to more than 50 attorneys with offices in Bridgeport, Danbury, Westport and Orange. Attorneys at Cohen and Wolf represent a diverse assortment of individuals, businesses and municipalities, handling their personal and professional legal needs, from matters involving litigation, employment, corporate and securities law, commercial lending, real estate, land use and zoning, to family law and estate planning. Additional information is available at www.cohenandwolf.com.