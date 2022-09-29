Items Being Collected For New Time Capsule

Fifty years ago, as part of the Town’s Sesquicentennial celebration, a time capsule was buried on the Orange Green. The location of the capsule was kept a secret until a few days before the Orange Country Fair. Dug up and then moved to the Orange Country Fair grounds, it was opened by Kevin Margenau, chair of the Capsule Project.

Greeted by a terrible smell, inches of water in the bottom the capsule and a lot of soggy letters and photos, Margenau spent the next two days spreading out the contents an attempt to dry them. Fortunately, most of the contents were saved. Only the items at the bottom of the capsule wee lost.

Displayed at the Fair, some of the most creative items were submitted by Orange grade school students and included drawings of every description. One of the most unusual items was an eighteenth century dress, worn by the contributor to the Sesquicentennial ball. There were dozens of letters, many addressed to children by mothers, and numerous photos of loved ones.

Priscilla Searles, town historian, has been collecting items for the new capsule for months. “I’ve contacted numerous civic organizations but if I have missed one, I hope the organization will contact me. The schools have contributed year books but I’m hoping to get more from the students. The new capsule will also include menus from some of the Orange restaurants and information of some of the town’s oldest businesses.”

If you wish to contribute something to the 2022 time capsule, please contact Priscilla Searles at 203-397-1465 or drop your contribution off at the first selectman’s office. Every effort will be made to place all contributions in the capsule as space permits. Time is of the essence, so don’t wait too long.

Pictured: Pat O’Sullivan, Bicentennial chair, Kevin Margenau, and Lynn Plaskowitz from Park and Rec