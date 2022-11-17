It Was the Year of The Incumbents: Orange Delegation Re-Affirmed

With a turnout of 65.2%, voter participation in the November 8 mid-terms was brisk, but did not produce any surprises. “It all went very smoothly,” said Orange Head Moderator Mitch Goldblatt. “People left the politicking outside.”

For the Orange delegations, both at the state level as well as the federal level, these elections did not cause any upsets. “It was the year of the incumbents,” Goldblatt said.

State Sen. James Maroney (D-14), State Rep. Mary Welander (D-114), Charles Ferraro (R-117) and Kathy Kennedy (R-119) will all return to the state Legislature to represent the people of their districts.

Similarly, at the federal level, US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D) and Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D-3) beat their respective challengers, giving Blumenthal a third six-year term and DeLauro her 16th term.

Voters in Orange also joined the rest of the state to authorize the General Assembly to work out an early voting framework. Statewide, 60% of voters supported the ballot initiative. In Orange, 3,483 voted for it, and 2,813 against it.

In this election, 937 voted by absentee ballot, of which 19 were rejected. The town also registered 27 new voters the day of the election.

District 114: Incumbent Mary Welander (D) carried the district with 57.8% of the vote. In Orange, she got a total of 1,588 votes for a second term. The district extends into Woodbridge, a part of Hamden and Derby. Her challenger, Woodbridge resident Daniel Cowan ® received 1,370 votes, or 42.2% district-wide.

Cowan congratulated Mary Welander on her win, saying, “While the results are not what I expected, I am thankful for all the positive interactions I had in our community and the new people I met along the way.”

District 117: Incumbent state Representative Charles Ferraro, a Republican, will join the Legislature for a fifth term. The Democratic Party did not file a candidate, but Laura Fucci ran on the Working Families Party ticket. Ferraro had a blockbuster result, winning 78.9% of the vote district-wide. In Orange, he received a total of 1,441 votes, as he was cross-endorsed by the Independent party. Laura Fucci received 337 votes.

District 119: Kathy Kennedy won a fourth term. District-wide she received 52.6 % of the vote. In Orange, the Republican garnered 977 votes, her opponent, Mike Smith, had a total of 831 votes.

These were the Orange results in detail:

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Ned Lamont and Susan Bysiewicz – (D) 3,506; Griebel Frank 10; Working Families 51;

Bob Stefanowski and Laura Devlin ® – 3, 432;

Robert Hotaling and Stewart Beckett (I) – 51;

Michelle Louise Bicking and Cassandra Martineau (write ins) – 1.

For US Senator

Richard Blumenthal – (D) 3,596; (Working Families) 78;

Leora Levy – ® 3,344;

John Anderson (write in) – 0;

Shabadjob Bharara (write-in) – 0.

For US Congress, third District

Rosa L. DeLauro – (D) 3,597;

Lesley DeNardis – ® 3,348;

Amy F. Chai – (I) 70;

Justin Paglino – (Greens) 28.

For State Senate, District 14

James Maroney – (D) 3,479; (I) 90;

Kim Marie Mullin – ® 3,450.

For State Rep., 114

Mary Welander – (D) 1,523; (I) 38; (Working Families) 27;

Daniel Cowan – ® 1,370.

For State Rep., 117

Charles Ferraro – ® 1,369; (I) 72;

Laura A Fucci – (Working Families) 332.

For State Rep., 119

Kathy Kennedy – ® 963; (I) 14;

Mike Smith – (D) 822; (Working Families) 9.

Secretary of the State

Stephanie Thomas – (D) 3,354; (Working Families) 75;

Dominic Rapini – ® 3,455;

Cynthia R. Jennings – (I) 77.

Treasurer

Erick Russell – (D) 3,202; (Working Families) 67;

Harry Arora – ® 3,575;

Jennifer Baldwin – (I) 89;

JoAnna Laiscell – (Libertarian) 27.

Comptroller

Sean Scanlon – D (3,274), (I) 69; Working Families (52);

Mary Fay – ® 3,534.

Attorney General

William Tong – (D) 3,537; (Working Families) 75;

Jessica Kordas – (Rep.) 3,325;

AP Pascarella – (I) 37;

Ken Krayeske – (Greens) 21.

Judge of Probate

Ben Gettinger – (D) 3,393;

Win Smith – ® 3,615.

Registrar of Voters

Janice Casey – (D) 3,363;

Valerie Spinaci – ® 3,530.

By Bettina Thiel – Orange Town News Correspondent