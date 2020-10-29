Information Concerning Voting On November 3, 2020

1) Town Of Orange voting on November 3rd will be from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. All voting will take place at High Plains community center.

2) District #1 votes in the GYM. District #2 votes in the South Wing Room #3. District #3 votes in the Cafeteria.

To locate your voting district please go to Town Of Orange website: Street List – voting district-http://ct-orange.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/1576/Street-List—Voting-Districts?bidId=.

3) All voters must wear masks upon entering the building.

4) ABSENTEE BALLOTS: if not turned in already all absentee ballots must be turned in at the Orange Town Hall Ballot Box (back door) by 8:00 PM November 3. Do not bring them to High Plains Community Center.

5) No food or beverage is allowed in the voting area.

6) Identification is required to vote.