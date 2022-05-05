The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is offering a one-act play, “I Dissent,” the life of Ruth Bader Ginsberg. This impersonation will be performed by Sheryl Faye on Saturday, June 18, at 1:30 pm on the Prown Terrace Lawn behind the Library.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg was an American lawyer and jurist who served on the U.S. Supreme Court from 1993 until her death in 2020. Justice Ginsberg was the second woman and first Jewish woman ever appointed to the Court. She championed fairness and equality for women and minorities. She lived by the adage that it was right to “fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you.”

Since 2003, Sheryl Faye’s historical portrayals offer immersion into the lives of American women whose accomplishments have had positive impact on society and culture for the betterment of all. Sheryl uses props, costumes and various forms of media to create memorable biographical performances.

At 1:00 pm, The Friends will award the Lucy Scillia Scholarship to a local, graduating student who is pursuing academic studies. At this meeting, the Friends will also vote for new Board members. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Please go to www.casememoriallibrary.org to register for this educational and entertaining program. Also please remember to bring a lawn chair.