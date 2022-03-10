Hulley Foundation Keeps the Arts Blooming

The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation announces its second annual KEEP THE ARTS BLOOMING virtual raffle campaign. 100% of the proceeds will be dedicated to local educational programs, scholarships, and community projects. During the 2021 pandemic shutdown, we provided much needed financial assistance to youth hoping to continue their training in the visual & performing arts, to early career professionals with original projects to fill the void of unemployment, and to our local school & community partners developing new and innovative approaches to arts education and performance. This year, Keep the Arts Blooming 2022 is focused on bringing back the arts safely, bigger, better, and more vibrant than ever.

Give big, win big. There are ten chances to win! Raffle prizes are VISA gift cards valued at $2,000, $1,000, $500, $200, and $100. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online on the foundation’s website: www.jamiehulleyartsfund.org. Winners will be drawn live on the foundation’s Facebook page on the first day of spring, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 7 pm.

The Jamie Hulley Arts Foundation provides life-changing educational opportunities in the arts to hundreds of youths and adults each year through its educational programs, scholarships, and community projects. The foundation’s educational programs provide unique enrichment opportunities to Amity schools as well as schools in the greater New Haven, Bridgeport, and Valley areas. The Foundation also provides financial support for artists, middle school through the early career years, to develop their talents in the visual and performing arts as well as sponsoring numerous arts programs in the local community.

Just as Spring is a time of renewal and rebirth, the arts are breaking through the pandemic-imposed hibernation and bursting with creative energy to fill our hearts with joy and hope. Please join us and TAKE A CHANCE! Together, we can keep the arts blooming!