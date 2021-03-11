The Holy Infant Women’s Guild scholarship applications are now available online at the Holy Infant Church website (holyinfantorangect.org) or at the Guidance Offices of Amity HS, Sacred Heart Academy, Lauralton Hall and St. Joseph HS. This scholarship is for female seniors from the parish who will attend a four-year college or university next year. There will be two $1,000.00 scholarships awarded. The completed application must be returned to the Holy Infant Church Office no later than 1:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021. If you need any additional information you may call Susan D’Orso, Scholarship Chairperson, at 203-874-1739.