Each year the Holy Infant Women’s Guild awards scholarships to well-rounded young ladies from the parish who have made a difference in their community through volunteering their time. This year’s winners of $1,000.00 each are Annie Driscoll and Kiera Bova.

Annie is an Amity graduate. She has been a reader for mass and has been very active with Midnight Run. She also developed a backpack project and found inexpensive ways to get essentials to fill the backpacks for the homeless. She was active with New Beginnings Club at Amity which held fundraisers in support of the women’s shelter in New Haven. She has been involved with the Girl Scouts for 13 years doing various community service projects. Annie will attend Pace University in the fall.

Kiera is an amity graduate. She has been active with Midnight Run through Holy Infant making sandwiches for the homeless. At Amity she has been involved with the Summer Sidekicks program which pairs volunteer students with special needs students to work together on academic work, daily living skills and social activities. She was also a member of the Future Business Leaders of America Club and studies piano. She will attend Iona College in the fall.