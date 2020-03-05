The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild monthly meeting will be on Tuesday, March 10th beginning at 6:45 pm in the Guild Hall. There will be a special surprise program.

The Women’s Guild is starting a Bereavement Ministry. Any parishioner interested in helping with this ministry is invited to attend an Archdiocese of Hartford informational meeting on Saturday March 14th, from 9 am to 3:30 pm in the Parish Center. Please register for this free class with the Parish Secretary, Patti, at (203)799-2379 or office@holyinfantorangect.com.