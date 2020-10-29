This past summer, the Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild was very proud to present a $1,000 scholarship to graduating senior Mattea Salati. The scholarship winner is chosen from the parish based on academic achievement, community and school participation, and church service. Mattei’s application clearly documented her outstanding efforts and achievements in all of these areas.

Starting the Guild’s new year in September, the annual membership tea was cancelled due to COVID 19. The Guild held a Bake-less Bake Sale at the end of the month.

For the October meeting, there was a talk on breast cancer awareness by Dr. Andrea Silver of Yale via remote access by Zoom. The Guild also participated in the Boscov’s Friends Helping Friends event.

The Guild’s fundraisers help with larger charitable works such as filling pocketbooks for underprivileged and homeless women in the New Haven area. Last year the Guild was fortunate to donate 70 filled pocketbooks, which were distributed at the Sunrise Café’s Christmas Breakfast. This year we will be very happy to gather about 40 pocketbooks which will be filled at our November meeting with warm hats, gloves, and hygiene products. Throughout the year our ladies bake goodies and collect socks, coats, underwear, and toiletries for a New Haven men’s shelter through the Midnight Run program. In November we will purchase and roast turkeys for the New Haven Community Soup Kitchen. Finally, as in past years, the Guild members are blessed to be able to purchase Christmas gifts for needy families. That brings us to December, the end of 2020 and with great hope for the beginning of a better new year.