Holy Infant Church Outdoor Rosary

The Holy Infant Church Women’s Guild is having an Outdoor Rosary on Saturday, 10/9, at 1 pm on the church lawn at 450 Racebrook Road. The rain date is Sunday, 10/10 at 1 pm. Bring a chair and please park in the lot, not in the driveway area.

The Guild will be doing its annual Christmas pocketbook stuffing for needy women. Donations of new or gently used pocketbooks, warm hats, gloves, socks, scarves, and new every day basic hygiene items are needed. Donation boxes will be on the portico of the church. All items are needed by Sunday, November 27.