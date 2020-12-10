Holy Infant Christmas Schedule

Our Christmas Mass Schedule is as follows:

Vigil Masses

1:00 pm in the church;

4:00 pm in the church and school gym;

6:00 pm in the church and school gym.

Christmas Day

7:30 am in the church;

9:30 am in the church;

11:30 am in the church.

There is a limit to 100 persons at each mass. Doors will open 30 minutes before mass for temperatures to be taken. Once we have reached our capacity, doors will be closed and mass will begin. Enter through the Portico Area located by the back-parking lot. You may exit any door at the end of mass. The 1:00 vigil mass will be taped and placed on our website for those who wish to remain at home and view our Christmas Mass. See www.holyinfantorangect.com to obtain this mass and our Sunday masses as well. After each service the church/school will be sanitized for the next service.

The 2021 Boxes of Envelopes are located in the Portico Area on tables for your pick up. If you have been using WE SHARE (on-line giving), they are not there.

This year we cannot hold our Annual Giving Tree as we have done in the past. Rather, if you purchase a $25 Gift Card at a store you would have purchased a gift for a child, place it in an envelope marked “Gift Card” and return it to our church basket. They will be distributed to those needy children for Christmas. Thank you for your cooperation for this drive this year.