Holly Hill Childcare Teaches the Meaning of Giving

It’s that time of year! With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Holly Hill Childcare and Learning Center is once again holding its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Created in 2010 our staff and students donate all the traditional food items and gift cards for a bountiful Thanksgiving Day feast. Beautiful food baskets are then created and given to families and the elderly who otherwise would not be able to partake in a Thanksgiving dinner. Debbie Fedorko, director of Holly Hill said, “Our Thanksgiving food drive is the perfect opportunity for our staff to teach our children some very valuable lessons. When a food item is brought in, the youngsters place the items on a table and are taught the meaning of sharing, caring and the true joy of giving to others. Anyone interested in donating to our drive can drop food items/gift cards off in our lobby, 308 Peck Lane, Orange.

Pictured: Kicking off our annual food drive is student Gunner Giannotti who was proud to donate the first items of our food drive.