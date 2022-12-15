Holly Hill Childcare Teaches the Meaning of Giving

The true meaning of Thanksgiving was surely evident at Holly Hill Childcare and Learning Center. Thanks to the children and parents of the center, along with generous donations from town residents, 13 baskets were created and given to families and the elderly who otherwise would not be able to partake in a Thanksgiving dinner.

Debbie Manson Fedorko, director said, “Our Thanksgiving food drive is the perfect opportunity for our staff to teach our youngsters some very valuable lessons – the meaning of caring and sharing and the true joy of giving! We are so happy to be able to share with others by gifting them a bountiful Thanksgiving feast.”