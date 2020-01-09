Holly Hill Childcare Collects Bears for Children’s Hospital

In the spirit of giving, Holly Hill Childcare and Learning Center of Orange has been very busy this holiday season collecting teddy bears and other stuffed animals for the 21st annual “Teddy Bears with Love” drive. Thanks to the generosity of the students of Holly Hill, their parents, our staff, Ann Marie & Jim’s Cleaning Service and many Orange residents, 94 stuffed animals were collected. All of these bears will be given to children to snuggle with at Yale-New Haven Children’s Hospital and Connecticut Children’s Medical Center this holiday season.

This project is the brain-child of the Fairfield University Student Alumni and since its inception twenty years ago, the “Teddy Bear with Love” drive has put smiles on the faces of thousands of children in area hospitals and facilities. We hope this helps make their holidays bright!

Debbie Manson Fedorko, managing director of Holly Hill said, “Our center has been a part of this wonderful drive since we opened our doors in 2010. Our staff takes this opportunity to teach our children what it means to be charitable, caring and compassionate – three very special qualities.”

Pictured here are some of the students at Holly Hill Childcare along with Director Maria Tomac (right) and Managing Director Debbie Fedorko (left)