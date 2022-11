Save the date! The Annual Pumpkin and Holly Fair will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 526 Amity Road, Bethany (at the blinking light) on Saturday, November 19 from 9 am-2 pm. Get goodies for the holidays at our fabulous bake sale, beautiful Christmas decorations, Twice as Nice clothing bargains, jams, jellies, pickles, and cheddar cheese direct from Vermont. Take your chances on gift card trees and baskets. And enjoy lunch at our cafe, either eat in or to go. Hope to see you there!