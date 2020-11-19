Holiday Shopping At The Library

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library is offering a convenient, easy and safe alternative for holiday gift shopping, while observing precautionary protocols of the pandemic. COVID is the scourge of our lives and it compels us to create new, caring and simple traditions.

Now open Monday – Saturday 10:00am-12:00pm, the library is a serene environment with enough space to accommodate social distancing. Patrons are required to wear masks.

The Friends’ bookcase, easily accessible, is located adjacent to the front door. It features a variety of holiday fiction, cookbooks, and children’s fiction. Also available are a selection of individual holiday-themed DVDs, as well as DVD collections of TV series. There are also holiday music CDs available.

All items are gently used, many in new condition. You’ll find bargain prices for each item. Quick check-outs are handled at the Circulation Desk.

Plan a trip to the Library to do your holiday shopping in a quiet, safe environment and don’t forget to purchase an item or two for yourself. You might try new recipes and give homemade treats to your neighbors and friends. Or, play a holiday DVD to lift family spirits. Or, curl up in a comfortable chair to read a story which transports you to another time and place. Or, read a cherished children’s book aloud, sharing joy and laughter with your kids and renewed hope for the future.