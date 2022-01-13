Holiday Party Sparks Joy

On Thursday, December 9, the magic of the season was abundant as the individuals Marrakech supports were treated to a holiday celebration in the great hall at St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church. Individuals enjoyed dinner and holiday music provided by a DJ. In addition, each guest took home a very much appreciated gift compliments of the Rotary Club of Orange. The generosity of the Rotary Club extended beyond the financial in that volunteers contributed time and effort to set up, serve and clean up at the event.

Founded in 1968, the Orange Rotary Club of Connecticut is a volunteer organization of business and professional women and men who want to make a positive difference in the community. They are a hands-on club, helping those in need in Orange, across the greater New Haven region and around the world. Their passionate members are dedicated to the Rotary motto, ‘Service Above Self.’

Marrakech provides person-centered, unique and cost-effective supports to children and adults with and without disabilities across Connecticut. The organization assists individuals who face barriers to securing employment, connecting to necessary support services, accessing safe and affordable housing, and participating fully as contributing members of their communities. To learn more about Marrakech, Inc. visit www.marrakechinc.org.

