Holiday Greetings from the Case Memorial Library

The Friends of the Case Memorial Library extends wishes for peace and good will during these trying times. Book donations are temporarily suspended, since sorting in the Library basement is not allowed due to the COVID pandemic. The Friends look forward to the time when it’s safe to resume their #1 fundraising activity.

The Friends has adapted services during these perilous times. As an alternative to holiday shopping, a cart in the Children’s Room features holiday-themed books and other titles suitable for gift giving at a reasonable price. A potential benefit is the development of a love of reading, which offers a respite from iPhone addiction.

Likewise, books for adults priced at $2.00 each are available in the Friends’ bookcase adjacent to the main entry of the Library. Reading provides an antidote to the barrage of Breaking News alerts on TV.

Although the Friends’ holiday displays created by local commercial and organizational groups are cancelled this year, the Library continues to be open Monday – Saturday 10:00-noon.

While the pandemic is an unwelcomed interruption into daily lives, it is a time for reflection. Our relationships with family, friends, and neighbors are appreciated and treasured. Kindness and generosity have become the most precious gifts. In keeping with the holiday spirit, the Friends of the Case Memorial Library thank the community and patrons for their continued support and look forward to resuming a full schedule of activities when it is safe to do so.