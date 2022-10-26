The Orange Community Farmers’ Market returns for a one-day outdoor shopping event. The 3rd annual Holiday Farm Market & Craft Fair is scheduled on November 17th, from 3:30 to 6:30, under the Pavilion at the Orange Fairgrounds, 525 Orange Center Road. Visitors can expect a variety of farm and craft vendors, food trucks, and music. Start your holiday shopping early and visit vendors such as Connecticut Styling Stitches, Creations by the Coast, Emalyn Sweets, Hearts of Stone Jewelry, Nic’s Nacks, Paparazzi Jewelry, Petit Flower Farm, Sugar Shoots, Wanke’s Yankee Hot Sauce, and more. Check the Farm Market website for a complete list of vendors at FarmMarketOrange.com.

Please call the Orange Economic Development Corporation office at (203) 891-1045 for more information or visit the OEDC website at OrangeEDC.com/expo.htm.