History Corner: Ruthie From The Bronx…

I was born in 1911 on Simpson Street in the Bronx. My aunt Berth, Mom’s sister, was fortunate to be employed by Gladys Vanderbilt, part of the “haves” families, travelling abroad, twice a year, more or less. My mother told me that at one point she didn’t know if my aunt was coming home on the maiden voyage of the Titanic. The ship was booked, long in advance and they couldn’t get tickets. I say this because growing up I lived in a 16-family apartment on Garrison Ave. and our play yard was the empty lot where there were wonderful boulders that were turned into stores. We sold flowers, weeds actually. Mine was a flat-topped rock great for making dirt cake and beautiful desserts made from cracked clay pots, sand and water. We marked our “stores” with our names painted with left over paint from empty cans we found.

I was six when the dreaded Spanish Influenza, the troops brought over from somewhere, hit where thousands died in the New York area, not me, I am a survivor as you will soon find out. Read on. After the war, the world was rather quiet but unemployment everywhere except those that profited from the war…you know WW I. The Vanderbilts bought railroads for a song and of course there was Gladys with Aunt Berth in tow as her traveling companion. Young ladies of the upper class were never allowed to travel alone. The wealthy liked to show off the help from abroad especially those with refinement. Most of these “rich” people came from not so refined backgrounds so anyone who spoke a few languages was considered “class.”

One Christmas, my mother and I walked on Southern Boulevard to buy a tree and we found a lovely one, I thought and a holly wreath. We set it up and when my father came in he said, “Where did you get that?” They had a few words and then in a fit, he threw it out the window, down to our empty lot! He went back to the Blvd. and bought another tree. When it was trimmed, it was beautiful. The next day, Christmas day, we visited our neighbors, the Motley’s. When we went into their apartment, my father declared, “Now that’s a tree, where did you get it?” Happily, Mrs. Motley said, “We found it in the empty lot next door!”

When my brother George was two, my dad had an opportunity to manage a butcher shop in Bay Shore, Long Island. We hired a mover and we took the train. We arrived in the evening, the van was there, on the street of the home of the owner who my father would work for. The driver of the truck asked, “Where do you want this stuff?” Where indeed? The lady of the house said we could stay at their house until we found a place to live and drop off our furniture. The driver said they would sleep in the truck and the next morning we found a place. It had been a hotel but was converted into apartments. We took it. No electricity, a bathroom in the hall and no central heat. A coal stove in the kitchen. It was home for a few years.

The first Christmas in this dismal apartment, my dad decided we would have lights on our tree*. He wasn’t very good with electric things, but somehow, he hooked up lights on a storage battery. Voilà, lights on our tree! We moved around a great deal and my studies suffered as I attended over 20 schools in my young lifetime, making for a daily struggle to keep up or on a rare occasion, ahead of the class. I left school and got a job with the telephone company as a “number please” operator. Sometime, in that time frame, we moved back to New York’s upper Bronx, high class Mosholu Parkway. A fire in an upper apartment caused us to flee and we packed some of our belongings, Laura our parrot and picked up my brother George from school.

Our family friends, the Rukens welcomed us warmly and we were so grateful. The next thing was to find a place to live in case our apartment could not be repaired soon. We didn’t want to impose on benefactors and did find an available apartment in Larchmont. My father commuted for a while until he found work in nearby New Rochelle. Did I tell you my name? It’s Ruth named after the granddaughter of Mrs. Levy, sister to Bea Altman, the owner of a distinctive clothing store on Fifth Ave. in New York City. My mother, as did Berth, spoke several languages and was employed as the little girl’s governess. My mother left the position to get married and shortly after, the little girl died. Her name was Ruth. I didn’t say, but I think you can gather, my Dad was hard headed and didn’t get along with the customers in the butcher shops where he worked. He didn’t have the polish Mom had. He was a good looking fellow and she said he was an excellent butcher but couldn’t keep a job. She also told me she thought he was flirting with the ladies.

My mother and father were married in 1907 moving into a high class, high rent brownstone house. My Dad would go to work in worker’s slacks, a cap and whatever they could afford. One day, the landlord called on the Travis’s and said my father would have to dress more suitable for the fashionable brown stone house or else they would have to leave. He worked hard to pay the rent but did he have to buy a Derby hat and a suit and tie? No way. They moved to Far Rockaway on Long Island where they were more casual.

As I said, my schooling wasn’t the best, with all that moving around but I was good in geography. I had the highest marks in grammar school with all of my moving hither and yon I led the class in the 5th grade. Remember Aunt Berth? Her trips to Europe with Gladys were for the “upper crust” but we were not. She brought me beautiful dresses, coats and hats with Ermine collars that were totally inappropriate to wear in the Bronx at that time. You have heard, I am sure, the expression your mother dresses you funny! Well, I was taunted by the kids for how I dressed.

Enough of my childhood. Let’s get on with my wonderful life. I married my girlhood sweetheart, the handsome boy from Turkey. He had recently finished his required courses but he did not go to the graduation ritual. The Turkish government laid claim to all college graduates to serve in the Turkish army. The officials of the school he attended, Robert College in Turkey, were aware of this so they arranged for him to escort orphans to Greece where he “disappeared”. He spoke perfect English and with money left with the Near East Relief group, left for France and then on to America.

As an engineering student, he easily found work in the radio business. Well, I was smitten to no end and we courted for 4 years. I was 20 then and he 36. By 1930, Garo was eager to run a radio station and there was just one opened WRST. He was hired, we married and moved to Bridgeport. One day, he was talking on his amateur radio and someone asked him why WRST had such a good signal when WICC did not. His answer? “Because you don’t have me.”

He became chief engineer of the Bridgeport based WICC.

We built a house in Stratford, had two beautiful girls and when I learned I could design flowers, I enrolled in a flower show school for judges. I did very well even though I couldn’t spell very well, but I passed and became a flower and horticulture show judge! I didn’t need geography in that world, a world I loved for oh so many years. Pretty good for a girl from the Bronx.

*Before electric Christmas lights, small candles were placed on a Christmas tree with a bucket of water nearby in case of fire. I remember those candles were attached to the branches with little, tin holders.