History Corner: I Understand You Folks Like Them…

I am very humbled by the many wonderful comments about the articles I write for the Orange Town News. It was my pleasure to write for the first edition and by the look of it now, we are in our 17th year. Yipes, that’s a lot of research my friends. So, with that being said, I am going to give you a little “fun” to see how many details from those 17 years you remember. There are more answers than questions to make it really hard. Let’s go.

In the 1780s when a young couple planned to marry but needed to climb into bed to keep warm, they were separated by a stout plank. What was this called? What book did Harriet Beecher Stowe write that was taken off library shelves for its controversial storyline? In Cervantes’ classic Don Quixote, what form did his enemy take? The story of The Sorcerer’s Apprentice goes back to the 2nd century and has been retold many times since. What character did Walt Disney use in his version in Fantasia? In 1871 Michael Ahern covered a story of a great fire in Chicago. Who was blamed for the burning of over 17,000 buildings? For whom was the month of July named? Battledore and shuttlecock are known to be 2000 years old. By what name is this game known as today? A counter person behind a soda fountain pulls on the handle to pour out the drink. What was the early term for this person? A span of time that encompasses fourteen days is called what? What word is a combination of “two” and “ten”? In order to avoid the attention of the law, what was the term used for illegal liquor? What is the slang for a government agent of the Department of Justice? What is the term once used for intelligence in the height of the forehead but now used as a term for a person who is a snob? The Romans believed that insane people were moonstruck. What is the term used today for a strange-acting individual? What is the slang word used to describe language? In early times, people carried a small knife in their pocket to sharpen the quill used as a writing tool. What is it called today? What is the term used for something that increases in size as it multiplies rapidly? If one scuffs while they walk, is careless in the way they dress and is a careless worker, what is the term used for the work that is actually performed? The synonym for knowledge meaning “do you know” is what? What term is used from early times when stagecoach passengers had to get out of the coach and help push it when it got stuck in the mud? In pirate days, ships flew various flags while approaching a prize. What is the term used when lowering your false colors? The short-tailed weasel of northern United States is a dark chocolate brown in the summer but snow white in winter. What is the weasel called then? By what name is the following figure known? & The cashew in its natural state is poisonous. What plant or plants is it related to? What is the American equivalent of the following English terms? lift, B. chemist’s shop, C. pram, D. sweet, E. petrol, F. bonnet, G. underground, H. lorry, I. pavement Who built the Old Red House? What was the Gateway to the West? What are the names Halliwell, Marble and Quintard? Where was Bradley Ave.? What was commissioned in 1864? Where does the Wepawaug end? What name was Orange before it was founded in 1822? In what year was the Milford Colony founded? Where did 300 fishermen burn 12 ships? Where is New Gate Prison? What did Benedict Arnold own before he became a Patriot soldier? To what tribe did Ansantawae belong? Where did Hannah Cranna live? Where was the first commercial telephone exchange? What was the first communication in our town? No, not somebody’s wife! What was the name of the little white house across from the shopping center on Orange Center Road? Where was the Oasis Restaurant?

Possible Answers: