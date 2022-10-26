Historical Society Hosts Groups for Hearth-Cooked Dinners

Members of the Orange Historical Society recently hosted Gary Anderson of Oberlin, Kansas, a descendant of the Bryan Family, in the Bryan-Andrew House. Hosts included, at left, Barbara Carbone, and to the right of Anderson, Marlene Silverstein, Frances Vadney, Nina Ruckes and Ginny Reinhard.

Professional organizations with deep pockets sometimes offer networking events in well-known museums. On a much smaller scale, people can now do the same at the historic Bryan-Andrew House in Orange.

Most recently, the Orange Chamber of Commerce held a Business After Hours networking event there. The 18th century homestead, at 131 Old Tavern Road, has been lovingly restored to what it looked like during colonial times, replete with a cooking hearth and beehive oven. In order to get the sign-off from health authorities, however, they also added a modern kitchen with modern amenities.

That allows the cooks of the Historical Society to host the public and feed them “family style,” as it would have been done 250 years ago. Last August, they hosted Gary Anderson, one of the descendants of the Bryan family that built the homestead, and this reporter was invited to document the occasion.

The summer heat notwithstanding, the ladies had lit the fire in the hearth to make their signature fishcakes and fry the vegetables in cast iron kettles. They were accompanied by potatoes with lovage – an herb, similar to celery – and asparagus with peas. Then they all sat down to eat with Anderson and talk about his genealogical inquiries into his family’s history.

Anderson was visiting from Oberlin, Kansas, to learn more about the place his ancestors came from. Nathan Bryan – the early settler who built the house around 1740 – was Anderson’s 9th-great-grandfather on his mother’s side. His mother, Detta, also had visited the Orange homestead eight years ago, with a whole group of Gary Anderson’s aunts and cousins with another cousin, Sheldon Kelly and his family visiting back in July.

A history buff himself, Gary Anderson knows the story of his family well, sharing stories with Ginny Reinhard, president of the Historical Society. Nathan Bryan’s son Thaddeus moved to Watertown in 1804, which prompted Anderson to stop there as well during his visit in Connecticut, to find Bryan Family graves.

The Historical Society also sponsored several colonial “dinners” as part of the town’s bicentennial celebration this summer (the dinners were actually served at lunchtime). The events proved so popular that the ladies decided to make this a new fundraiser for the Historical Society. Going forward, they will expand the menu to include a pot roast with multi-colored carrots, cooked in the original beehive oven. For dessert there is an Apple Charlotte – unless groups decide to bring their own cakes for special occasions.

This is not a restaurant. People need to book their event well in advance and arrange details with Ginny Reinhard, and – as in colonial days – the whole group gets to eat the same menu. Call 203-795-3106 or email orangehistorical@yahoo.com.

By Bettina Thiel, Orange Town News Correspondent