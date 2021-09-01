High Holy Days at Temple Emanuel 2021/5782

The pandemic has caused Jewish communities all over the world to experiment with new and creative ways of celebrating Shabbat, holidays and milestone events. Once again, due to the continuing pandemic, Rabbi Michael Farbman and Temple Emanuel will celebrate most of the High Holy Days online – celebrating together while staying apart.

SELICHOT – Saturday, August 28 at 7 pm – online only

Joint URJ Selichot with Temple Emanuel, Congregation Mishkan Israel (Hamden), Temple Beth David (Cheshire) and B’nai Israel (Southbury)

ROSH HASHANAH SERVICES – online unless otherwise noted

ROSH HASHANAH FAMILY CELEBRATION – Monday, September 6 at 3 pm – outside, weather permitting, with masks and appropriate distancing, otherwise, online

EREV ROSH HASHANAH SEDER – Monday, September 6 at 7 pm

ROSH HASHANAH DAY I – Tuesday, September 7 at 10 am

TASHLICH – Tuesday, September 7 at 4 pm – outside, weather permitting, with masks and appropriate distancing, otherwise, online

ROSH HASHAHAH DAY II – Wednesday, September 8 at 10 am – outside, weather permitting, with masks and appropriate distancing, otherwise, online

YOM KIPPUR SERVICES – online only

KOL NIDREI (Erev Yom Kippur) – Wednesday, September 15 at 8 pm

YOM KIPPUR MORNING – Thursday, September 16 at 10 am

YOM KIPPUR FAMILY SERVICE – Thursday, September 16 at 1 pm

MINCHA– Thursday, September 16 at 5 pm

YIZKOR, NEILA and HAVDALAH – Thursday, September 16 at 6:15 pm

EREV SUKKOT – Monday, September 20 at 6:30 pm

EREV SIMCHAT TORAH – Monday, September 27 at 6:00 PM

Links to digital versions of Mishkan HaNefesh, the high holy day Machzor, information about how to access virtual services and additional details about these events and all other events and services at TE are on the Temple Emanuel website, www.tegnh.org. You can also call the temple office at 203-397-3000. Stay connected with our community. Keep your physical distance while maintaining your social connections. Hope to “see” you soon!