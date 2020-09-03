High Holy Days at Temple Emanuel 2020/5781

The pandemic has caused Jewish communities all over the world to experiment with new and creative ways of celebrating Shabbat, holidays and milestone events. This year, Rabbi Michael Farbman and Temple Emanuel will celebrate the High Holy Days on line, bringing our community together virtually as we have been doing every week since March – celebrating together while staying apart.

SELICHOT – Saturday, September 12 at 7 pm

Joint URJ Selichot with Temple Emanuel, Congregation Mishkan Israel (Hamden), Temple Beth David (Cheshire) and B’nai Israel (Southbury)

EREV ROSH HASHANAH – Friday September 18 at 7 pm

ROSH HASHANAH DAY I – Saturday, September 19 at 10 am

Family Service at 3 pm

ROSH HASHAHAH DAY II – Sunday, September 20 at 10 am

Tashlich at 3 pm (planning for a physically distanced outdoor service)

KOL NIDREI (Erev Yom Kippur) – Sunday, September 27 at 8 pm

YOM KIPPUR MORNING – Monday, September 28 at 10 am

Study session with Bennett Graff at 1 pm

Family service at 3 pm

Mincha at 4:30 pm

Yizkor, Neila and Havdalah at 6 pm

EREV SUKKOT – Friday, October 2 at 6:30 pm

EREV SIMCHAT TORAH – Friday, October 9 at 6:00 PM

Links to digital versions of Mishkan HaNefesh, the high holy day Machzor, information about how to access virtual services and additional details about these events and all other events and services at TE are on the Temple Emanuel website, www.tegnh.org. You can also call the temple office at 203-397-3000. Stay connected with our community. Keep your physical distance while maintaining your social connections. Hope to “see” you soon!