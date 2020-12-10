Here’s A Way To Help Orange Firefighters Just By Having Dinner

A local restaurant has arranged a way for Orange-area residents to contribute to the Orange Volunteer Fire Department just by having dinner. Prime 16, 464 Boston Post Road, has set December 15 aside as a special day for supporters of Orange firefighters. The restaurant says it will donate 20 percent of the orders that day to the Fire Department. Orders can include food eaten in the restaurant or picked up as take-out. Diners must tell the order-taker that they are participating in the Orange Fire Department program.

“We appreciate Prime 16’s gesture,” said Orange Fire Chief Vaughan Dumas. “This is a great way to make a contribution to the fire department, take a night off from cooking and support a local restaurant.”

Those who wish to participate can go to Prime 16 or call them at (203) 553-9616. Diners should mention that they’re supporting the Orange Volunteer Fire Department. Sales tax and alcohol sales don’t count toward the total.

The Orange Volunteer Fire Association provides fire protection to residents and businesses in Orange and, through mutual aid, surrounding towns. Members receive training in fire suppression, rescue, hazardous materials response, homeland security issues and other emergency services.

Operating strictly with revenues from fundraisers and donations, the Orange Volunteer Fire Department is one of the few remaining all-volunteer incorporated fire departments in Connecticut. Active members are on-call to serve the community on a 24-hour/seven-day basis, responding from stations on Orange Center Road and Boston Post Road.

In addition, the fire company offers public education services including lectures, demonstrations and training. For information about membership, donations or public education, call (203) 891-4703, click on https://www.orangevfd.org/ or find us on Facebook.