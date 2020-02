The Orange Historical Society (OHS) will hold its 2nd hearth cooking class on February 27 at the Bryan-Andrew House, 131 Old Tavern Road from 10:00 – 2:00. OHS staff members will guide visitors in making three colonial foods, a soup, an entrée and a dessert, all cooked on the hearth. The best part will be eating your efforts after a tour of the 1740 house. The charge is $35.00. Send your check to Orange Historical Society, PO Box 784, Orange, CT 06477.