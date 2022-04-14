HDSA Connecticut Chapter to Host Team Hope Walk

The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Connecticut Chapter will be hosting the Connecticut Team Hope Walk on Saturday, May 22nd @ 9:00 AM at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth.

Team Hope is HDSA’s largest national grassroots fundraising event, which takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. and has raised more than $20 million for Huntington’s disease since its inception in 2007. Thousands of families, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and communities walk together each year to support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain that is described as having ALS, Parkinson’s, and Alzheimer’s disease all at once. Today, there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting the disease.

For more information about the event, go to https://connecticut.hdsa.org/events/connecticut-team-hope-walk.