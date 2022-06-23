“Haven Hot Chicken” Announces Grand Opening For Its Second Location In Orange

Haven Hot Chicken, which brings Nashville Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to the area as one of the first fully dedicated Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in New England, has announced its opening of a second location in Orange, Connecticut. The Grand Opening weekend kicked off on June 18, featuring family friendly activities and giveaways. Located at 550 Boston Post Road, the 1400 square foot location features the brand’s signature menu of crispy, crunchy, juicy, spicy, delicious chicken and vegetarian options ranging from Country (not spicy) to Haven (extremely spicy), along with its beloved fries, sides and seasonal limited-time offerings.

“Since our opening in downtown New Haven in the fall of 2020, our guests have been asking us to expand and bring our unique and delicious offerings to another market in the area,” said Craig Sklar, Haven Hot Chicken co-founder. “It was crucial to the team that we hold off until we found the perfect location, which we absolutely did here in Orange on the Post Road, and we are excited to join this new community!”

Located in the middle of frequented storefronts for groceries like Trader Joes and TJ Maxx, among others, the space offers easy-in and out and ample free parking. In addition to easy in and out take out options, Haven Hot Chicken also offers convenient ordering options of curbside pickup via its website as well as 3rd party delivery through UberEats.

Staying true to its original concept, the new Orange location will feature the brand’s food menu and offer curbside takeout and delivery with very limited in-house seating. The restaurant’s signature item was voted “Best Chicken Sandwich” in Connecticut Magazine’s annual Readers Poll in 2021.

For updates, follow @havenhotchicken on Instagram or visit havenhotchicken.com.

Haven Hot Chicken brings Nashville-style Hot Chicken and “Not Chicken” to Connecticut, and is one of the first fully dedicated Nashville-style Hot Chicken concepts in New England. With locations in downtown New Haven (21 Whitney Avenue) and Orange (550 Boston Post Road), the concept was founded by local restaurateurs Rob LaTronica, Craig Sklar, Jason Sobocinski and Etkin Tekin. Serving chicken and vegetarian options ranging from not spicy to very spicy, the menu is rounded out by traditional southern sides. The restaurant’s convenient downtown location offers easy online ordering, pickup access and a sizable delivery radius for the surrounding area. For more information, visit @havenhotchicken on Instagram or sign up for its newsletter at havenhotchicken.com.