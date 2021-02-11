Happenings at B’nai Jacob – February 2021

Please join us on Livestream or Zoom!

Happening This Shabbat

Friday

6:30 PM Kabbalat Shabbat – on zoom and live stream

Saturday

9:00 AM Bread & Torah – on zoom

10:00 AM Shabbat service – on zoom and live stream

Sunday

Sunday School classes on Zoom

Upcoming Events

Rabbi’s Winter/Spring Class – NEW!

Monday Nights 7:30 – 9:00 pm on Zoom

Beginning Monday, February 8, and through May on these dates: February 8, 22; March 1, 8, 15, 22; April 5, 12, 19, 26; May 3, 10

How Did the Siddur Come to be the Way it Is?

A first or even a second encounter with the siddur (prayer book) can feel like endless random Hebrew chanting? How did we start having fixed prayers and why these prayers? Why are they in this order? Come explore the history of Jewish liturgy.

From BRCA to Tay-Sachs: How Genetic Testing Saves Lives

Thursday, February 18 • 7pm on Zoom

Learn about the history of Jewish genetic screening, hereditary risks in the Jewish community, and how genetic testing can help ensure your health, and the health of your children and grandchildren.

JScreen is a national, non-profit initiative based out of Emory University. JScreen’s goal is to prevent genetic diseases by improving access to testing through an online, at-home education and screening program. JScreen makes genetic screening simple, accessible, and affordable.

Title: Game Changer: How the Abraham Accords Alter the Middle East, Strengthen Israel and impact the Path to Peace with the Palestinians

Sunday, February 21 • 10am on Zoom

Herb Keinon, senior contributing editor and analyst for The Jerusalem Post, looks at the significance of the Abraham Accords on the Middle East and Israel’s place in it. Herb Keinon is a senior contributing editor and analyst at The Jerusalem Post, writing extensively on diplomacy, politics and Israeli society. Keinon lectures widely in Israel and around the world on political and diplomatic developments in the country.

