Handel’s “Messiah” Oratorio Presented in Orange with Audience Participation

The Orange Congregational Church will present the much-loved oratorio “Messiah” by George Frederick Handel, Parts 2 and 3 for Lent and Easter, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 4:00 pm. The performance style is in the “Sing-IN” manner, with the audience members singing the famous choruses while the guest operatic musicians offer the solos and duets. All singers and instrumentalists from the New Haven Symphony will be led by Music Director Bryan Campbell. The soloists are local young adults with promising careers in opera: Alea Vernon, soprano from Cheshire (Univ. of Cincinnati Conservatory), Chloe Shaaf, mezzo soprano from New Haven (Julliard), Brian Joy, tenor from Naugatuck (U. of Indiana), and Will Doreza, baritone of New Haven (Westminster Choir Coll.) Come and participate in the music making, or just listen as an audience member while sublime music is created around you. Admission is $10, children free. Music scores will be available for purchase at a nominal fee. Enthusiastic renditions of the “Hallelujah” chorus and “Worthy is the Lamb” will conclude each respective portion of Handel’s greatest music. The Messiah “Sing-IN” performance is one of the Lent and Holy Week offerings by the Orange Congregational Church, which is located on the Town Green at 205 Meeting House Lane at Orange Center Road. For more information see www.orangecongregationalchurch.org.

Pictured (from top left, clockwise) Alea Vernon, Will Doreza, Chloe Shaaf, and Brian Joy.