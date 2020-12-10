Hamden, North Haven and Amity Adult High School Registration

Hamden Adult Education is proud to offer a FREE program to provide local adult residents of Hamden, North Haven, Bethany, Orange and Woodbridge the opportunity to complete their high school education. This program is offered through Hamden’s evening adult high school and is similar to regular secondary school, requiring class attendance and passing grades. It is uniquely adapted to recognize and give credit for adult experiences. Classes are small, allowing for differentiated instruction. Call the Adult Education office at 203-407-2028 to schedule an appointment.