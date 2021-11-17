Halloween in the Neighborhood

I don’t think there is another Orange neighborhood like ours. In late September our “neighbors” email list of over 40 began the planning for this year’s Halloween. Today at the bottom of many driveways a table had been set up with wrapped Halloween goodies for little kids. The plan was for young ones to go “Trick or Treating” around 3-3:30, dressed adorably in adorable costumes…..safely distanced; all goodies wrapped, a chance for kids to experience the fun their parents used to have and for parents to get to know one another if needed.

This is a neighborhood working together, looking out for one another and providing fun and safety for their children.

Pictured above are Annamaria and Sean Baranowski from Chestnut Ridge Road, two pumpkins manning their table of pumpkin wrapped treats and waiting for the little Dalmatians, princesses, captain Americas and pirates who came their way.