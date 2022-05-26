Hall of Honor Inducts New Members

Amity Regional School District inducted the new members into the Athletic Hall of Fame and Academic Hall of Honor on Thursday, April 28. The ceremony took place at the Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange. We would like to congratulate the inductees from left to right in the photo. The inductees inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame have exhibited excellence in athletic performance, leadership or support associated with the Amity Regional High School interscholastic athletics program. For those inducted into the Academic Hall of Honor have exemplified excellence and honor and have consistently demonstrated leadership, innovation in his/her field, excellence in his/her vocation and/or avocation, integrity dedication and living out of the Amity District’s Mission Statement.

Left: Gilbert Jennings, Michael Slomsky, Rob Leonard, Mark A. Levine, Erin McLaughlin Guise, Allison Barwise, Janise Ehorn, Sal Coppola and the late Joey Ciancola (sketched drawing), not shown in the photo was Scott Klein