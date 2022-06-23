Grave Matters—Early Voices, An Orange Players/Orange Historical Society Collaboration

The Orange Players and The Orange Historical Society present a collaborative effort to celebrate the Orange Bicentennial, a Readers’ Theatre production presented at the Orange Cemetery on Saturday and Sunday, July 9th and 10th and Saturday and Sunday, July 23rd and 24th at 3:00 in the afternoon.

Grave Matters—Early Voices was researched and written by Pat Miller and Trish O’Leary Treat, drawing from town histories written by Mary Woodruff, Harry Jones, and Marvin Jamron, as well as documents from Ginny Reinhard of the Orange Historical Society.

Early inhabitants of Orange—husbands, wives, farmers, soldiers, entrepreneurs—all contributed to the growth of Orange. There is even a tale of a murder included in our history.

The cast includes local actors familiar to Orange Players’ audiences, Jan Daddona, Jaqueline Koral, Linda Martin, John Miller, David Ortoleva and Paul Templeton. Incidental music was selected and will be performed by Betsy Anderson Malone. Pat Miller is the Director.

Don’t miss this production! We hope to see you on July 9th, 10th, 23rd or 24th at 3:00 p.m. as we celebrate the Orange Bicentennial together!