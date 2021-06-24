Announcing Goodman Performing Arts Center’s eighth annual Dance Team audition on July 28, 2021, at 200 Boston Post Road, Orange CT, 06477.

Goodman Performing Arts Center is currently accepting new candidates for the upcoming competition season, ages 5 and up are invited to audition. Placement is determined by our faculty, based on age technical ability, previous training, and overall attitude.

Attendees will audition to compete on the GPAC All-Star’s Award-Winning Competitive Dance Team. Throughout the competition season the dancers will build their repertoire in group numbers and selected solo routines. The mandatory weekly rehearsals not only focus on dance technique but performance showmanship.

Dance team members progress at an accelerated level, by way of more classes, intense training, private lessons, and more. It is our belief that being part of a team promotes values such as responsibility, dependability, and comradery. Team members must be able to compete in tap, jazz, contemporary, and lyrical styles. The audition is open to the public and previous team members; pre-registration is required by all auditionees.

Goodman Performing Arts Center is in its 25th year of dance education and offers a wide variety of dance classes for all ages. We were recently awarded National Grand Champion title and received the distinguished honor of “Studio of Excellence”.

We hope you will join the GPAC All-Star’s team this season, if you have any questions or concerns, please contact Goodman Performing Arts Center at info@goodmanperformingartscenter.com or call 203-799-7950.