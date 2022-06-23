Goodman Performing Arts Center to Hold Auditions for the GPAC All Star Competitive Dance Team

Goodman Performing Arts Center (GPAC) has openings for all ages and levels for placement on the 2022-2023 “All Star” competitive dance team. All dancers 4 years of age and over are welcome to audition.

Take your dance training to a new level through fun and friendly dance competitions. Participating on a Dance team promotes responsibility, camaraderie, hard work and pride in accomplishments.

GPAC All Stars have won numerous awards including Studio of Excellence Award, Best Choreography for 5 consecutive years, Turn it up National Grand Champions, Platinum awards, 1st place overall awards, Studio and student scholarships and more!

Auditions will be held at its studio, located at 200 Boston Post Road in Orange on Thursday July 7, from 4-8pm. Call Karen Goodman at 203-799-7950 for division placement and time. Pre-registration is required. No audition fee or placement fees.

For more information, you can email info@goodmanperformingartscenter.com or visit our website Goodmanperformingartscenter.com.