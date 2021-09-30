Good Shepherd Rummage Sale

The Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd at 680 Racebrook Road in Orange announces its Fall Rummage Sale to be held at the church on Friday, October 8th from 10 a.m. till 6 p.m. and on Saturday October 9th from 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. As in the past, the Rummage Sale will feature men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, shoes, jigsaw puzzles, toys, lamps, books, DVDs, housewares and linens.

Based on our experience from prior Rummage Sales, we encourage you to come to the Sale early and to come expecting to find a hidden treasure.

The Church’s Sunday service times are 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

If you want more information about the Rummage Sale or about the church services, please call Elaine Swirsky at 203-795-6809.