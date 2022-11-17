Orange’s Exclusive Newspaper | Mailed Free to Every Home & Business in Orange
Girl Scout News – 11/18/22

It’s been a busy fall for Cadette Troop 60274.  In September, the troop volunteered with the Orange Conservation Commission to hand out the hiking trails pamphlet the troop designed as part of their bronze award at the Orange Country Fair.  Then, this month the Girl Scouts held a clothing and hygiene drive for the veterans.  With their money from fall product sales, the scouts visited Ocean State Job Lot and purchased socks, combs and more while learning a lesson on budgeting and cost.  Great job Girl Scouts.

