The world may have been changed, but one thing that hasn’t is Girl Scout Cookies fund success. Did you know Girl Scouts remains the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world? When you buy those delicious Girl Scout Cookies, you’re supporting young entrepreneurs and funding future opportunities for Girl Scouts. The pandemic has not slowed down Orange Girl Scout Troop 60274. Throughout the last two years, the now 5th graders have organized and collected items for the elementary schools, collected and bagged food donations for Orangefood2kids, donated new books to organization Read to Grow, provided warm weather clothing for Veterans, and more. The Troop is now preparing to work on its Girl Scout bronze award project, the highest award you can earn as a Junior-level girl scout. Please show some support again on March 12th 2022 from 10am-3pm at High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Road as the Troop again will be selling cookies and hosting a Pop Your Trunk food drive event! Keep your eye out for more detailed advertisements closer to this event.