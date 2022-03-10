Girl Scout Cookie Sale Postponed

The Food drive and Cookie booth scheduled at High plains community center for March 12, 2022 is being postponed. Nationwide, Girl scout cookie season has been impacted by supply and transportation issues and girl scout cookie delivery date for Connecticut is being pushed back until the end of March. Girl Scout Troop 60274 will be planning to host its food drive and cookie booth sale in early April. Keep your eye out for an updated Flyer.

The food drive items HPCC Senior center is asking for include: Condiments such as mayonnaise, soup, canned fruit, toothpaste, TP, rice, jello, frosting, cereal, tuna, coffee or tea.

Thank you for your continued support.