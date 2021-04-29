- Elly Torello, Margherita Lisi and Sally Denny lead a workshop at the last Garden Club of Orange meeting for members to plant an assortment of Salad Greens in a planter. Everyone went home with an assortment of lettuces to enjoy! (picture by T. Torello)
- Lisa Stackpole and Diane Geary plant their lettuce seedlings. (picture provided by L Bradford)
- lly Torello, Pat Nizen, Joanne Fredrichs and Jeannette Hafner socialize while waiting for the planting to begin. (Picture provided by L. Bradford.)
