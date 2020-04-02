Garden Club of Orange Plans 90th Anniversary

The Garden Club or Orange is in the process of planning a 90th Anniversary Celebration. The Club began in 1930 with a group of 23 women from Orange who had a love of gardening and promoting the beautification of the town’s gardens. Today, The Garden Club of Orange continues to plant and maintain annual flowers on the Town Green, conducts an annual May Market, conducts educational demonstrations at the Orange Country Fair, maintains the Herb Garden at the Stone Otis House, decorates wreaths for town buildings in December and the bi-annual Holiday House Tours.

Under the direction of Larry Huzi and Gail Nixon the club is planning a 90th Celebration Showcase which will occur on June 6 at the Holy Infant Gym. The Showcase will hold a Small Standard Flower Show, demonstrations, a Master Gardener, boutique, children’s activities and a raffle. The entire club is working hard to make this event a memorable celebration of the Garden Club of Orange’s history. Save the date!!

L to R : Larry Huzi, Gail Nixon