Garden Club Members Place At Flower Show

Two members of the Garden Club of Orange participated in the Federated Garden of Connecticut’s Advanced Standard Flower Show at the 39th Annual Connecticut Flower and Garden Show this February in Hartford. Larry Huzi and Patricia Dray both had winning designs (see photos attached). Larry Huzi’s interpretation of “Kent Falls” received 2nd place, 90+ and the People’s Choice 3rd place. His second design “Fly Fishing” received a 3rd place 90+. Pat Dray’s “Fly Fishing” creative design received 2nd place 90+.

Along with Pat and Larry’s participation, 9 members of the Garden Club of Orange spent part of their day on Thursday, February 20 hosting at the Flower Show.

The Garden Club of Orange is a member of the FGCCT, NEGC and the NGC. For membership information contact Joanne Eisenman at 203-878-9597.