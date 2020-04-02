Garden Club Members Learn Floral and Leaf Manipulation

The Garden Club of Orange recently met for its March meeting at High Plains and enjoyed a demonstration by fellow member and Accredited Flower Show Judge, Pat Dray. Members were taught how to create fun, interactive, floral, leaf and grass manipulation in their designs.

The Garden Club of Orange is a member of the FGCCT, NEGC and the NGC. For membership information, contact Joanne Eisenman at (203) 878-9597.

L to R: Betty Hadlock, Radhika Malhota, Marion Rizzo, Pat Dray Gail Nixon and Maryellen Bespuda work on their designs

Photos by Linda Bradford