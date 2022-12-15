Frosty Fest 2022

It’s not too late to purchase a snowman for our 2nd Annual Frosty Fest! The Frosty Fest is a chance for you and your family or business to show off your community holiday pride! Be among the group of snowpeople lining the street in front of High Plains Community Center!

With your donation you will receive a “Frosty Kit”, consisting of a blank snowman-shaped lawn sign for participants to paint and decorate as you’d like. Be creative. Be fun. Size is approximately 18”x 32”. This fundraiser is open to families, BOW-based businesses, organizations, and clubs while supplies last. Proceeds will benefit BOWDAAC (Bethany, Orange, Woodbridge Drug/Alcohol Action Committee) and substance use prevention/mental health awareness programming for our local youth. Business/Organization/Club: $50.00 per snowman, Family: $25.00 per snowman. Contact info.bowdaac@gmail.com for more information.