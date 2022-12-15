From the Town Clerk’s Office – 12/16/22

The Orange Town Clerk’s Office would like to sincerely thank all our dog owners who submitted photos of their dogs to our office when renewing their dog licenses during the month of June this year.

We received 150+ photos of residential dogs that were on display at Town Hall to help commemorate the Town’s Bicentennial Anniversary. Visitors to our building enjoyed looking at them throughout the year.

The display was recently dismantled, and all the photos will be placed the Town Time Capsule to be opened in the year 2072. The photos were labeled with the dog’s name and the family they belong to.

We hope this will be a wonderful reflection 50 years from now on how our most beloved four-legged residents got a chance to help celebrate our Town’s 200th Anniversary.

by Mary Shaw